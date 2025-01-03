Freezing lows sweeping into Highland Lakes Jan. 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Temperatures could drop well below freezing in the Highland Lakes region by Sunday, Jan. 5, and those frigid lows could go even lower by Monday.

According to a Jan. 3 forecast from the National Weather Service, the expected low temperature on Sunday is around 28 degrees that night. The predicted low drops to 25 degrees on Monday, with a predicted high of only 48 degrees.

The current forecast also shows low temperatures remaining below freezing throughout the week of Jan. 6.

“Forecasts call for the leading edge of the cold air to spread south across Texas (the night of Sunday, Jan. 5),” reads a weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority Meteorologist Bob Rose. “Breezy and much cooler weather looks to follow on (Monday, Jan. 6) and all of next week as additional surges of cold air look to spread to the south and southeast.”

GET READY FOR THE COLD

To prepare for the impending freeze, remember the four Ps:

• People—Dress for conditions, limit time outside, check on those susceptible to the cold, and watch for icy areas while driving or walking.

• Pets—Bring animals inside or provide a warm shelter with blankets.

• Plants—Bring plants inside or cover them to protect against frost.

• Pipes—Insulate exposed pipes and leave a faucet dripping to prevent freezing.

