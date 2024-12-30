Spot fires highlight high risk

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fifteen acres burned Dec. 27 in Llano County due to 15 ‘spot fires’ along a few rural roadways. Several fire departments spent half the day getting the blazes under control. Photo by Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Chief Rusty Ward

Firefighters battled 15 “spot fires” across Llano County on Dec. 27, all reportedly caused by a single vehicle dragging a chain along rural roads between Kingsland and Tow.

The risk of more fires is top of mind for local emergency services as the Highland Lakes area is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service and New Year’s Eve fireworks are likely.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Chief Rusty Ward told DailyTrib.com of the weather conditions and impending holiday celebrations across Llano and Burnet counties.

Ward was the incident commander in charge on Friday. He said the fires were most certainly caused by a single vehicle dragging a chain from a trailer that traveled back and forth from Kingsland to Tow.

That theory was due to the fact that the first series of fires were located on one side of a route along RR 1431, FM 2241, and CR 217 and the next set were on the opposite side of the same route. The driver has not been found or identified.

The fires ranged in size from 8 acres to a few square-feet. Structures were threatened by the largest fire, but none were damaged and no injuries were reported. Firefighters worked between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that Friday to get the blazes completely under control. In total, the 15 fires burned 15 acres.

While the Buchanan Dam VFD led the charge, it was supported by Granite Shoals Fire Rescue and volunteer departments from Cassie, Sunrise Beach Village, Kingsland, Llano, Hoover’s Valley, and Tow. Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers controlled traffic while firefighters worked along the roads.

“Double check your trailers, double check your vehicles, don’t pull off the road in high grass, and be careful during controlled burns,” Ward cautioned residents.

Llano and Burnet counties are currently under burn bans, which prohibit outdoor burning but do not totally ban fireworks in unincorporated areas. Fireworks are currently prohibited in all Highland Lakes cities, and the use of bottle rockets and mortars is not allowed in Burnet County, according to a Dec. 10 order from the Commissioners Court.

“We are very concerned about fireworks,” Ward said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Burnet and Llano counties on Monday, Dec. 30, that is expected to stretch into the following days. A red flag warning indicates critical fire risks due to overly dry conditions and high winds.

