Hot and cold: If you don’t like the weather, just wait a day
The Highland Lakes will drop about 20 degrees from Monday to Tuesday from a hot 87 degrees on Dec. 30 to a much more seasonal 66 degrees on New Year’s Eve.
“A Canadian cold front is predicted to push across (Central Texas) Monday night that will bring cooler temperatures for Tuesday and most of next week,” reads a Dec. 26 weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.
Highs are expected to hover in the low to mid-60s throughout the remainder of the week with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The front is not bringing rain, however, and much of Central Texas is under a red flag warning from the NWS as windy, dry conditions increase fire risks.