Hot and cold: If you don’t like the weather, just wait a day

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

High temperatures in the Highland Lakes are expected to fall from the upper 80s on Dec. 30 to the mid- to low 60s in the new year. Image generated by Midjourney AI

The Highland Lakes will drop about 20 degrees from Monday to Tuesday from a hot 87 degrees on Dec. 30 to a much more seasonal 66 degrees on New Year’s Eve.

“A Canadian cold front is predicted to push across (Central Texas) Monday night that will bring cooler temperatures for Tuesday and most of next week,” reads a Dec. 26 weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.

Highs are expected to hover in the low to mid-60s throughout the remainder of the week with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The front is not bringing rain, however, and much of Central Texas is under a red flag warning from the NWS as windy, dry conditions increase fire risks.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.