Burnet County bucks up for annual livestock show

The 2025 Burnet County Livestock Show is Jan. 2-4 at the Burnet County Fairgrounds in Burnet. File photo

The 2025 Burnet County Livestock Show is Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 2-4, at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. It is free to attend and open to the public.

The annual event showcases the livestock and agricultural projects that area 4-H and FFA youth have been working on for months. The show includes competitions, displays, and a premium auction and honors Burnet County’s rich ranching heritage.

“This is one of our most exciting times of the year,” said Kelly Tarla, an extension agent with Burnet County AgriLife, which organizes the livestock show. “The youth have been working tirelessly on their projects, and it’s incredible to see their dedication pay off.”

The event kicks off Thursday morning with rabbit and poultry check-ins followed by Ag Mechanics displays and the first round of showings. On Saturday, special awards, scholarships, and dedications will be given out. Find a full schedule online.

“It’s truly inspiring to watch these kids receive recognition for their efforts,” Tarla said.

Beyond the competition, the event provides valuable life lessons.

“These kids learn skills like starting and finishing a project, responsibility, being a good teammate,” Tarla said.

The show culminates in the Premium Sale, during which attendees can purchase the livestock and support the hardworking kids.

Learn more about the Burnet County Livestock Show on its website.

