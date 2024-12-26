Apply for LCRA nonprofit grants in January

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tow Volunteer Fire Department received a $25,000 grant from the LCRA in November 2024. The next round of community grant applications will be accepted in January 2025. LCRA photo

Highland Lakes nonprofits and first responders can apply for community grants of up to $50,000 from the Lower Colorado River Authority in January. Eligible projects include improvements to fire stations, community centers, sports fields, libraries, and other community facilities as well as the purchase of updated gear and equipment for emergency responders.

The LCRA awards Community Development Partnership Program grants twice a year to nonprofit organizations, including volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, and museums. The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

Applications for the next round of grants will be online starting Jan. 1, 2025, and must be submitted by midnight Jan. 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 are awarded each grant cycle.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

Organizations in Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, and Llano counties, along with a list of other counties in the LCRA service area, are eligible to apply for the Community Development Partnership Program grants.

Learn more at LCRA.org/cdpp or contact grants@lcra.org or call 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

