PHOTOS: New Burnet City Hall taking shape

12/26/24 | DailyTrib.com


Construction on the new Burnet City Hall at 301 E. Jackson St. is moving along. It is expected to open by the summer 2025, marking the end of a 20-year effort to expand workspace for a growing city staff, consolidate departments, and save on rental costs. The city of Burnet recently shared an update with photos to show progress on electrical and sheetrock installation. The $8 million, 18,000-square-foot facility replaces the current, flood-damaged City Hall at 1001 Buchanan Drive. City of Burnet photos

