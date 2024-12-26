PHOTOS: New Burnet City Hall taking shape

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction on the new Burnet City Hall at 301 E. Jackson St. is moving along. It is expected to open by the summer 2025, marking the end of a 20-year effort to expand workspace for a growing city staff, consolidate departments, and save on rental costs. The city of Burnet recently shared an update with photos to show progress on electrical and sheetrock installation. The $8 million, 18,000-square-foot facility replaces the current, flood-damaged City Hall at 1001 Buchanan Drive. City of Burnet photos

