From California to France, new groundwater director has wellspring of knowledge

The Central Texas Groundwater District swore in a new Precinct 3 director, Reno Lamb, on Dec. 20. Lamb will serve on the board for the next four years to conserve the groundwater of Burnet County. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Reno Lamb was officially sworn in as the Precinct 3 director for the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors on Friday, Dec. 20.

The board’s five members are elected by Burnet County voters to four-year, staggered terms in each of the four precincts as well as an at-large position. Elections are held in November of even-numbered years.

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District manages and conserves groundwater resources in Burnet County.

Lamb ran unopposed for Precinct 3 and took over for previous Director Homer Will.

“I’m honored to be on this board,” he told DailyTrib.com. “It’s been a positive experience working with the other directors and consultants. I hope to contribute my share.”

Lamb lives near Oatmeal, just outside of Bertram, and brings a combination of hands-on experience and a lifelong interest in water systems to the role.

His journey to the board began when he started attending meetings as a curious observer. When Will chose not to seek re-election, Lamb stepped forward.

“I started going to (GCD) meetings just because I found it fascinating,” he said. “About a year ago, Homer mentioned he might step down, and I thought it would be a good use of my time as a retired gentleman rancher to contribute.”

With a background that includes managing water drainage systems at a previous home in France and years of personal observation of Texas aquifers, Lamb’s deep appreciation for groundwater began out west.

“When I was a young man, I developed a spring on raw acreage in rural Northern California,” he said. “I was just fascinated with the concept of water coming out of the ground.”

Lamb’s focus during his term will be on community engagement. Before his appointment, he hosted neighborhood meetings in Oatmeal to discuss water issues and plans to continue these efforts.

“I’ve held two meetings at our local community center, and I plan to do more,” he said.

As Burnet County grows, Lamb believes water conservation will become increasingly important.

“Water isn’t politics—yet,” he said. “But with growth and pressure on our supply, management and conservation will become even more important.”

