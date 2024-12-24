Rainy days surround mild, sunny Christmas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Current National Weather Service forecasts show potential thunderstorms on Christmas Eve as well as Thursday, Dec. 26, but Christmas Day should be sunny and mild.

Daily highs should be in the low to mid-70s for most of the holiday week but could creep toward 80 by Sunday and into next week.

Expect a moderate chance of rain Tuesday afternoon followed by a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms at night.

Christmas could start out foggy, but the sun will shine Wednesday and highs will be in the 60s.

Rain could possibly return on Thursday. The NWS predicts a 50 percent chance of showers. The weekend should be sunny.

