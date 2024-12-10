Freeze warning; remember four Ps

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A National Weather Service map showing the Central Texas area that will be hit with subfreezing temperatures between midnight Dec. 10 and 8 a.m. Dec. 11. Courtesy image

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday, Dec. 10, until 8 a.m. Wednesday for the Hill Country area around Austin, including the Highland Lakes. The low is expected to fall to 29 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures below 32 degrees are expected in a 36-hour period. Freezes can occur with or without frost.

Chances of subfreezing temperatures are highest in the rural areas and lowest in urban areas between Austin and San Antonio.

As the temperature drops Tuesday evening, the high winds that plagued Central Texas most of the day will die down.

GET READY FOR THE COLD

To prepare for the impending freeze, remember the four Ps:

People—Dress for conditions, limit time outside, check on those susceptible to the cold, and watch for icy areas while driving or walking.

Pets—Bring animals inside or provide a warm shelter with blankets.

Plants—Bring plants inside or cover them to protect against frost.

Pipes—Insulate exposed pipes and leave a faucet dripping to prevent freezing.

