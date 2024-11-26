SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Cold Turkey Day expected

11/26/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Highland Lakes will see a drastic rise and fall in temperatures from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday. The National Weather Service forecast predicts highs of 84 degrees on Nov. 27 and 62 degrees on Nov. 28, a 22-degree drop.

Lows will be in the mid-30s Thanksgiving night.

Tuesday’s high was around 67.

“A brief, but significant warm-up is expected on Wednesday as breezy south and southwesterly winds develop ahead of the next cold front that will be pushing south out of the Plains state,” reads a Nov. 25 analysis from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose. 

Highs are expected to remain in the 60s over the holiday weekend and early next week.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Highland Lakes events: Week of Nov. 25, 2024

11/26/24 | Jennifer Greenwell

MFHS gamers in national finals

11/25/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Firefly prepares lunar lander for January moon mission

11/25/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *