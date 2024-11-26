Cold Turkey Day expected
The Highland Lakes will see a drastic rise and fall in temperatures from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday. The National Weather Service forecast predicts highs of 84 degrees on Nov. 27 and 62 degrees on Nov. 28, a 22-degree drop.
Lows will be in the mid-30s Thanksgiving night.
Tuesday’s high was around 67.
“A brief, but significant warm-up is expected on Wednesday as breezy south and southwesterly winds develop ahead of the next cold front that will be pushing south out of the Plains state,” reads a Nov. 25 analysis from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.
Highs are expected to remain in the 60s over the holiday weekend and early next week.