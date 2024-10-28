Stormy weather brewing for Halloween

Storms and wet weather are on the forecast throughout the week of Halloween, which falls on Thursday, Oct. 31.



According to the National Weather Service, the chances of showers in the Highland Lakes start on the evening of Monday, Oct. 28. The chances of rain will build and fluctuate throughout the week, with possible precipitation and storms on the forecast until at least Sunday, Nov. 3.



Forecasters predict a chance of heavy rain during the daylight hours on Halloween, with only a 20 percent chance at night, during the height of trick or treating. A slight chance for thunderstorms is also predicted for the evening.



Temperatures are also expected to drop throughout the week, dipping into the low 80s and high 70s by Friday, Nov. 1.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.