SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Fall-ing temperatures, chance of rain

10/14/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Temperatures across the Highland Lakes are expected to drop about 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast calls for a high of 97 on Oct. 15 followed by a high of 77 on Oct. 16.

The cooler-than-summer weather should remain the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

You might want to grab a jacket Wednesday night as lows should be near 50 degrees.

The weekend forecast calls for a 20-30 percent chance of showers.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Bulldogs beat Mustangs 43-7

10/14/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Emails reveal Burnet County judge’s hand in Sheriff’s Office audit

10/14/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Tricks and treats in the Highland Lakes

10/14/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *