Fall-ing temperatures, chance of rain

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Temperatures across the Highland Lakes are expected to drop about 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast calls for a high of 97 on Oct. 15 followed by a high of 77 on Oct. 16.

The cooler-than-summer weather should remain the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

You might want to grab a jacket Wednesday night as lows should be near 50 degrees.

The weekend forecast calls for a 20-30 percent chance of showers.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.