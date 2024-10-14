Fall-ing temperatures, chance of rain
Temperatures across the Highland Lakes are expected to drop about 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast calls for a high of 97 on Oct. 15 followed by a high of 77 on Oct. 16.
The cooler-than-summer weather should remain the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
You might want to grab a jacket Wednesday night as lows should be near 50 degrees.
The weekend forecast calls for a 20-30 percent chance of showers.
