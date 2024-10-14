Tricks and treats in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A previous Llano River Pumpkin Float. The 2024 event is Oct. 26 in Llano’s Badu Park. Photo by Terry Schroth

The spookiest time of year is here, and the Highland Lakes has no shortage of 2024 Halloween-themed fun in October. Haunted houses, wholesome fall festivals, terrifying live theater, and more are planned throughout the month.

“An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe”

Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 24-26 from 7-9 p.m.

Red Top Jail, 400 Oatman St. in Llano

Tickets are $15. Purchase them by calling the Llano Chamber of Commerce at 325-247-5354 or in person at the Llano Visitor Center, 100 Train Station Drive. Only 30 seats are available per show.

The Llano Community Theatre brings the iconic works of author and poet Edgar Allan Poe to life with several nights of performances in a sufficiently macabre venue, Llano’s Red Top Jail, which has its own ghost stories.

“It’s going to be dramatic readings of his work with sound, special effects, and five different cast members,” show director Rebecca Flynt told The Picayune Magazine. “It’s going to be really interesting.”

Poe (1809-1849) is arguably the godfather of the horror genre. His spine-tingling poems and short stories are well-known, which is why Flynt chose to breathe life into his work for the Halloween performances.

“I think everybody is familiar with his work but not super-familiar,” she said. “Everyone can tell you about ‘The Raven’ or ‘The Tell-Tale Heart,’ but I’ve never seen anything presented like this.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Llano Community Theatre and The Friends of the Red Top Jail.

Oct. 18-20

Canyon of the Eagles, 16942 RR 2341 in Burnet

The resort and nature park is holding a fall festival for overnight and day-use guests with a market, pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting, hayrides, spooky campfire stories, night hikes, costume contests, and more. The day-use fee is $10.

Texas Marigold Festival

Oct. 18-27

Across Blanco

Go to texasmarigoldfestival.com for a full schedule and details.

The Texas Marigold Festival is over a week of family fun, music, food, dancing, and a celebration of the iconic flower that goes hand in hand with the Mexican tradition of Día De Los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead.

Marigolds symbolize the fragility of life in Mexican and Aztec cultures and have become synonymous with Día De Los Muertos. The holiday, Nov. 1-2, is a festive remembrance of loved ones who have passed away.

Blanco bursts into vibrant colors and myriad activities during the 10-day festival.

Watch the animated Pixar film “Coco” at Bindseil City Park (300 Pecan St.), learn how to make Mexican ristras (strings of chiles) and marigold garlands at the Old Blanco County Courthouse (300 Main St.), and create your own ofrenda (altar) at Arnosky Family Farm (13977 FM 2325).

Live music includes Grupo Los Desechos on Oct. 25 and Caros Amigos and Llamativa, both on Oct. 26.

Tour fields of marigolds during the day Oct. 26.

All activities are free except for the Saturday night dance and concert with Llamativa.

Llano Community Haunted House

Tentative dates are Oct. 18, 19, 26, 31, and maybe Nov. 2 from 7:30-10 p.m.

Llano County Community Center, 2249 RR 152 in Llano

Admission is $10 for those 4 feet and taller and $5 for those under 4 feet.

The Llano Community Haunted House and its “boo-crew” are back. Volunteers and local young “scare-actors” run this nightmare-filled attraction.

Ticket sales support the Llano County Community Center and ensure future haunted houses go off without a hitch. Buy snacks, drinks, and more to offer even more support.

According to haunted house organizer Kenneth Poe, over 750 visitors braved the tour in 2023.

“We’re trying to keep something up for the kids,” he told The Picayune Magazine. “It gives them something to do right here in Llano.”

Boo-tiques and Brews

Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Burnet square, 220 S. Pierce St.

Boot-tiques and Brews offers tricks and treats for all ages on the courthouse square in Burnet. Participating downtown businesses open their doors to hand out candy to costumed kiddos and bubbling beverages to adults.

Jackson Street will be closed for free family-friendly activities. Halloween music will be piped throughout the square. Kids can explore fire engines and police cruisers from local first responders.

Marble Falls Fall Festival

Oct. 24-27

Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls

Times to be updated. Go to marblefalls.org.

The annual Fall Festival features fun, food, music, vendors, and the Mighty Thomas Carnival. The festival is free, but the carnival is pay-to-play. Enjoy concerts by the Southern Comfort Band on Oct. 25 and the American Gypsy Band on Oct. 26. Both shows begin at 8 p.m.

Spiderween

Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spider Mountain Bike Park, 200 Greenwood Hills Trail in Burnet

Ticket prices vary depending on purchase date. Go to spidermountain.com.

Spider Mountain becomes a “haunted hill” decked out for Halloween. Mountain bikers are invited to dress in costume for a full day of adrenaline-fueled fun.

The park is known for its chairlift to the top of the mountain and 12 distinct trails down.

“Texas Chain Saw Massacre” 50th anniversary

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Hooper’s, 1010 King Court in Kingsland

Event wristband is $50. Go to hooperskingsland.com.

Hooper’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the cult classic horror film “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” with an all-day birthday bash. The Kingsland restaurant is named after the film’s director, Toby Hooper, and was the actual house used in the 1974 movie. Decades later, the home was moved to Kingsland and turned into a restaurant.

The anniversary party will feature appearances by “Chain Saw” cast and crew, live music, a haunted house, photo-ops, vendors, a special menu, and an outdoor screening of the original film to cap off the night. Come in a Massacre-themed costume for a chance to win limited-edition movie gear.

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a movie-themed Spooky Walk on Oct. 25-26 from 8-10 p.m.

Llano River Pumpkin Float

Oct. 26 from 5-9 p.m.

Badu Park, 200 Legion Drive in Llano

Free admission

The Llano River Pumpkin Float is a “beautiful sight,” according to Llano Main Street Director Tony Guidroz. Dozens of decorated jack-o-lanterns are set adrift on the dark water. Tealights in their mouths create an otherworldly scene.

Kids in costumes can expect candy and coloring books. The pumpkins are on the water 30 minutes after dark and left out long enough for everyone to get photos and soak in the experience. Jack-o-lanterns will be returned unharmed to their owners.

Marble Falls Area VFD Haunted House

Oct. 30-31 from 5-8 p.m.

606 Avenue U in Marble Falls

Free admission

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department firefighters go on scare duty each Halloween when their firehouse turns into a haunted house.

Liberal use of smoke machines, fake spiderwebs, and spooky lighting convert the building into a Halloween maze for trick-or-treaters. The department’s fire engines and other vehicles will be available for inspection by curious kids.

CONTINUING

Harvest of Fall Fun

Through Nov. 3; Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Wednesdays)

Sweet Berry Farm, 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls

Admission and parking are free; you pay by the activity. Go to sweetberryfarm.com.

Fun is Sweet Berry Farm’s cash crop in the fall, when visitors pick pumpkins, wander mazes, go on hayrides, stuff scarecrows, and much more.

Check out the farm’s website for a full list of activities and costs.

dakota@thepicayune.com

