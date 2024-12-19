Burnet OKs revised zoning for convenience store-gas station

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The block at 402 and 404 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet, bordered by West Kerr and West Johnson streets, will soon be a convenience store with gas and alcohol sales under new zoning rules that include larger setbacks, vegetative buffers, and stricter lighting and signage regulations. City of Burnet image

The Burnet City Council approved a zoning change for a block of land at 402 and 404 U.S. 281 North on Dec. 10 to allow the development of a convenience store with gasoline and alcohol sales. Initially, the project was denied due to concerns from residents, but the proposal was revised into a “planned unit development” with stricter regulations, including larger setbacks, vegetative buffers, and controlled lighting and signage.

The block where the convenience store will be developed is bordered by West Kerr and West Johnson streets and includes a mix of existing structures: a residential home, a barn, and a former restaurant.

The proposal for the gas station/convenience store was denied on Aug. 27 when the applicant requested a conditional use permit to develop the property under light commercial zoning.

Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said the denial wasn’t an outright rejection but a call for further collaboration between the applicant, city staff, and neighbors to address concerns about compatibility with the area.

“We did a lot of brokering … to help make it work out,” Vaughn told DailyTrib.com. “One of the adjacent residents had been there and lived there basically her entire life … so this was a significant change for her.”

After discussions, the applicant returned with a revised proposal under a planned unit development, a specialized zoning category with stricter requirements to ensure the store better fits the neighborhood.

The new PUD zoning sets detailed guidelines for the development, including:

Setbacks: Larger setbacks—50 feet in the front and rear and 25 feet on the sides—create more space between the store and nearby properties.

Buffers: Vegetative buffer zones will block construction, parking, or material storage along certain edges of the property.

Lighting and signage: Lights must face downward or be shielded, and signs are limited to a 15-foot monument-style design for aesthetic consistency.

Screening: Trash enclosures and fences must meet specific standards to protect the view of nearby residents.

After addressing residents’ concerns, notices were sent to 14 nearby property owners resulting in no written opposition.

“We worked hard to create a plan that protects the surrounding neighborhood while allowing for responsible development,” Vaughn said.

The sale of the property is expected to close by the end of January 2025, and, according to Vaughn, construction could begin as early as summer.

Vaughn explained the complexity of balancing growth with preservation.

“There’s always the question of whether a gas station is the best use of a property like this. But our role is to ensure compatibility with surrounding land uses, and this plan achieves that,” he said. “Over time, the area will naturally transition, and this development is a step in that process.”

