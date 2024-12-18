PICAYUNE PEOPLE: BCISD’s Darlene Denton a Texas tuba trailblazer

Darlene Denton, now a parent liaison for the Burnet school district, reflects on her groundbreaking role as the first woman tuba player in the University of Texas marching band. She uses her story to inspire students to embrace challenges and work hard. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Darlene Denton’s path to becoming the first woman tuba player in the University of Texas marching band in 1978 was paved with adversity and hard work, which she credits for shaping her into the passionate musician and dedicated educator she is today.

As parent liaison for the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Denton now shares her story with the next generation, encouraging them to embrace challenges and pursue their dreams with the same tenacity that defined her own journey.

“If it inspires just one other person to work harder and be better or pick up something hard … then my goal has been accomplished,” she said.

Growing up in Burleson near Fort Worth, Denton’s initial musical aspirations were to play the flute. However, her father had other plans.

“My dad said there was no way I was going to play flute because you had to purchase a flute,” she said. “He wanted me to play a school-rented instrument.”

This redirection led Denton to the baritone and, eventually, the tuba, a decision that proved to be life-changing.

“When I got put on that tuba, it gave me something that made me work hard,” she said. “It gave me something that made me take a lot of pride in how I presented myself because I knew I was the only girl, and I didn’t want anyone to say, ‘Well, who does she think she is playing that instrument?'”

Denton’s determination grew stronger as she navigated the male-dominated UT marching band.

“There were times that it was really hard because the guys just were not very excited about me being there,” she said. “There were a couple of nice ones, but a lot of them just didn’t want me there.”

In a story published in the student newspaper, The Daily Texan, on Sept. 19, 1978, Denton (then known as Tyson) recalls that her section leaders didn’t know what to look for from a woman tubaist or how to treat her.

“They tease her by telling her they picked her so she could do their cooking and cleaning and be their water girl …,” reads the article.

Denton refused to be deterred.

“If things are handed to us, and we don’t have to endure something or work hard for it … what value does it have to us?” she said. “The best things we do, those are the things we work hard for.”

Work hard, she did. Denton’s unwavering commitment and passion for the tuba propelled her through the rigorous “Hell Week” tryouts, during which she secured a coveted spot in the prestigious school band.

“I just loved band, and I loved marching band, so it was a great thing that I got to go to UT,” she said.

Now, decades later, the tuba remains a lifelong instrument for the Burnet resident. She continues to play at the annual UT alumni game, where she is a beloved figure among the younger generation of musicians.

“They all look for me,” she said. “I feel kind of like a mama to the new female tuba players,” she said.

Denton also participates in the annual TubaChristmas Austin, where she has delighted audiences for over 20 years. The 2024 event is at noon Dec. 23 on the south steps of the Texas Capitol building, 1100 Congress Ave.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “In fact, I probably have more fun at this now just because it’s so hard, but I have done TubaChristmas many, many times.”

Her words echo the very essence of her story, a testament to the transformative power of adversity and the unwavering spirit of a true tuba troubadour.

