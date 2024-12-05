Quarterfinals: Llano vs. Edna

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano High School football team is in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. The Yellow Jackets face off against the undefeated Edna Cowboys on Friday, Dec. 6, in San Antonio.

Llano earned its postseason spot with a strong comeback and last-minute 30-29 win over the Goliad Tigers in the regional round Nov. 29.

The Yellow Jackets were down 22-7 at the half but came back in the second half and ultimately won off of a two-point conversion in the final moments of the game.

Llano was named the 3A Team of the Week by TexasFootball.com following the victory.

Llano vs. Edna

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

SITE: Heroes Stadium, 4799 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio

LAST WEEK: Llano 30, Goliad 29

The Llano Yellow Jackets (12-1 overall, 5-0 District 13-3A) take on the Edna Cowboys (13-0 overall, 7-0 District 15-3A) on Friday night.

The Cowboys beat the Randolph Ro-Hawks 42-28 in their regional round game. The Yellow Jackets played the Ro-Hawks on Oct. 25 during the regular season, squeaking by with a 27-26 win.

