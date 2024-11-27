Regional round: Llano vs. Goliad

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano High School football team takes on the Goliad Tigers in the regional round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs on Friday, Nov. 29, in San Antonio.

Purchase game tickets on the Northside Independent School District website. Dub Farris Stadium ticket sales are online only. Cash will not be accepted at the gate.

The Yellow Jackets are the only Highland Lakes football team still in the playoffs.

Llano vs. Goliad

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

SITE: Dub Farris Stadium, 8400 North Loop 1604 West in San Antonio

AREA ROUND, NOV. 22: Llano 34, Orange Grove 6

The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1 overall, 5-0 District 13-3A) take on the Goliad Tigers (8-2 overall, 6-1 District (15-3A) in a Class 3A Division I regional contest. The Tigers defeated the Marion Bulldogs 56-28 in their area round contest last week.

