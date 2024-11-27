SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Regional round: Llano vs. Goliad

11/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano High School football team takes on the Goliad Tigers in the regional round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs on Friday, Nov. 29, in San Antonio.

Purchase game tickets on the Northside Independent School District website. Dub Farris Stadium ticket sales are online only. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. 

The Yellow Jackets are the only Highland Lakes football team still in the playoffs.

Llano vs. Goliad

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

SITE: Dub Farris Stadium, 8400 North Loop 1604 West in San Antonio

AREA ROUND, NOV. 22: Llano 34, Orange Grove 6

The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1 overall, 5-0 District 13-3A) take on the Goliad Tigers (8-2 overall, 6-1 District (15-3A) in a Class 3A Division I regional contest. The Tigers defeated the Marion Bulldogs 56-28 in their area round contest last week.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Llano Hospital faces operational emergency

11/27/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Thanksgiving closures and history

11/27/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Bald eagles on Lake Marble Falls

11/27/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *