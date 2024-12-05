Calvin A. Neal Sr., 73, of Granite Shoals passed away Nov. 21, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Celebration of Life for Calvin A. Neal Sr., 73, of Granite Shoals begins at 1 p.m. December 15, 2024, at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood. He passed away on November 21, 2024.

Calvin was born on February 22, 1951, in Austin to Dayton Leon Neal Sr. and Vernette Wood Neal. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Calvin was a jack of all trades. He worked as a small engine mechanic after his long career as a police officer for the Austin, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay police departments. He really enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mostly spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Calvin is survived by one brother, Dayton “Pete” Neal Jr. and wife Janice of Armstrong, Missouri; children, Kristi and Mark Wishert, Kelly and Bobby Sconci, Kim and Thomas Cantwell, and Calvin Jr. and Carrie Neal; grandchildren Kelsey and husband Colby Price, Benjamin Sconci, Roger Leon Neal Wishert and fiancée Maribel, Carson Wishert, Joshua Wishert, Conner Cantwell, Kara Cantwell, Kayla Cantwell, Sean Cantwell and wife Laisha, Griffin Neal, and Graham Neal; and great-grandchildren Kaisley Blaire Price, Kinsley Blyss Price, and Liam Ray Cantwell and baby Price on the way. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Lou Neal; parents, Dayton and Vernette Neal; and half-sister, Danelle Neal.

The family requests that flowers and memorial donations be sent to 168 Sconci Drive, Spicewood, TX 78669.

Services are under the care and direction of Fayette Memorial Funeral Home of La Grange, Texas. Please visit fayettememorialfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave your condolences for the family.

