Mary Katherine Cude, 86, passed away Nov. 24, 2024

Mary Katherine Cude, a cherished mother, grandmother, and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2024, in Rockwall, Texas. Born on February 18, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, Mary was the beloved only child of John A. and Leta Mae Peters.

She grew up in San Antonio, graduating from Edison High School in 1956, and pursued higher education at San Antonio College before graduating from Texas Lutheran College.

Mary devoted over 30 years to teaching, with 20 years spent in Marble Falls ISD. Her passion for education and commitment to her students left a lasting impact on the community. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Mary was also actively involved in the weight loss support group TOPS, where she formed many enduring friendships.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gysgt. James Cude, USMC, with whom she shared a life of love and adventure, following him to various duty stations across the country. Together, they created a nurturing and Godly home for their children, embodying the virtues of a strong Christian family.

Mary is survived by her children, James Cude and wife Linda and Tammi Rogers and husband Don. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Matt and Meghan Rogers, Corey and Lauren Cude Read, Josh and Emmy Rogers, Caleb and Jessica Cude, Paige Rogers, and Jake Rogers, and a great-grandmother to DJ, Dash, and Louie Rogers.

Mary Katherine Cude will be remembered for her unwavering faith, dedication to her family, and lifelong commitment to education. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. that day at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Jenkins Funeral Home in Burnet.

Donations in her honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

