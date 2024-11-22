James T. Meiner, 91, of Kingsland passed away Nov. 11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James T. Meiner passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2024, at the age of 91, in Kingsland, Texas. He was born on November 12, 1932, in Faithorn, Michigan, to George and Daisy Meiner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 60 years, Betty Jo Meiner; one sister; three brothers; and one daughter-in-law.

James is survived by his children, Richard, Dan, John, Debbie, and Dean; three brothers; and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

