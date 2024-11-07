Ralph E. Durnbaugh passed away Oct. 8, 2024

Ralph E. Durnbaugh

23 October 1938—08 October 2024

National Cemetery San Antonio Columbarium

Honorable Veteran, USAF

On this bright sunny “Tuesday Morning” of 08 October 2024, God called Ralph E. Durnbaugh home. Ralph is an Honorable Veteran and Aviator of the United States Air Force. For his Friends, and his Spouse Bunnie, of over 39 years, this was an early departure that came unexpected. With sunshine and blue skies overhead, it is a perfect day for Ralph to fly with the Angels. In his kind/gentle art and style, Ralph left among his Contrails a reminder of what life is about—how important it is to care for your fellow Friend. This is a Combat Lesson never too late to learn from Ralph’s Life Story. For Ralph always stopped short of the “Runway Greens” when there was an opportunity to ask another how their family was doing.

To meet our Fellow American Ralph E. Durnbaugh is to quickly receive the privilege of a gracious smile and infectious spark of Friendship. Ralph is happily married to his Wife Bunnie of over 39 years; and, he is an Air Force F-105 Thunderchief (“Thud”) Pilot of the Vietnam Era. Bunnie remains at his life’s center, and this Flyer daily greets her by saying “I love you today, and I will love you more tomorrow.” On this side of Life’s “Fenceline,” aviation is his dream.

Ralph Durnbaugh was born in Xenia, Ohio, U.S.A. As a small Boy, he watched Aircraft “Pass Over,” and Birds “Rise Up” from the Ground at their family farm in the “Buckeye” State.” Like GB aircraft designer J.R. Mitchell, dreamed of flying. Providence shined favorably upon that wish, and Ralph’s pathway to commission was through his University’s Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC). From there, Ralph answered his Country’s Call during The 1966-1999 “Thud Era.” He flew over 100+ Combat Missions from Khorat, Thailand in Defense of Vietnam. He retired as a Regular Commissioned Air Force Officer the grade of O-5 having served approximately 21 years from 22 April 1961 to 30 June 1982.

With no hesitation, Ralph called his “Home Squadron” the 34 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) (“Rams”). This was a Squadron “Baptized-in-Fire,” and his fondness for his Air Force friendships in that unit remains strong to this day. They include, in-particular his roommate and fellow Combat Aviator, O.L. Belle, as well as friends from his post-war lunch group the Romeos. Ralph is/and has been buoyed by the positive memories from these relationships that in-spite-of life’s dark times.

Above and Moreover, his career as a Combat Aviator, Ralph transitioned to serving as a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) in Saint James, Missouri where he worked with Hon. Lt. Gov. (Mo) Joe Maxwell. In his position as a VSO Ralph was able to positively impact the lives around him. In that position, he developed a passion for helping Veterans and their Spouses with their recovery and benefits which is/was a tremendous source of appreciation for Ralph. Among this Flock, Ralph cared for these families deeply, and even into the week he passed away, he continued to express this care in whatever way he could offer to Veterans and their Widowed Spouses.

To sum up Ralph’s military credentials in brief, we note Ralph was assigned not only to the 34 TFS, but also “Dual Rated” as an A37 “Dragon-Fly” Instructor Pilot (IP) for Vietnamese Foreign Internal Defense (FID) Pilots. He was assigned in that role to the 4406 CCTS at England AFB, Louisiana, USA. His bright Spirit and technical ability improved the lives of foreign nationals that he met in that position. His Last Duty Assignment prior to separation was to the 67th Combat Support Squadron (TAC) at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, USA.

Ralph prefers US not to mention his military credentials but they are deserved: Ralph was an Air Operations Officer, Pilot (5 Years), Tactical Fighter Pilot (11 Years), a Flight Training Instructor (Pilot) 5 Years, 2 Months. Ralph’s more notable recognitions include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal w/ 13 Oak Leaf Clusters, and Vietnam Service Medal w/ 4 Bronze Service Stars.

As a memorial to this life of Service, Ralph’s ashes will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX Columbarium, on Monday, 18 November 2024 at 1:45 pm (1345), with full Military Honors. In humble fashion, he may perhaps prefer a quieter Field. Yet his Wife and fellow Veterans believe he deserved it.

Ralph is survived not only by his Spouse Bunnie but by his Sister Susan Blaylock—and her Daughter Marsha, and her three Children; his Brother Jerry—and his Wife Mary, and their Children and Grandchildren. And, Ralph’s two Daughters of a prior marriage, Rene Heath and Denise Johnson.

Having grown up in the Mid-West, Ralph is/was a fan of—THE Ohio State University “Buckeyes,” and the Kansas City “Chiefs.” Appropriately, Ralph says the best aircraft ever made hand down is the—F-105 Thunderchief. With all due respect to the F-4 Community the “Phantom” (which he did fly from time-to-time) did not stand a candle to the “Chief.”

In Key Note, we close by saying that every Veteran has a home squadron, and for Ralph that is the 34 FTS, his Air Force home-away-from-home. Having pulled from his Flight Kit an “Approach Chart” called “Eureka,” we can rest assured, however, that where-ever he’s headed, Ralph is coming in to a Happy Landing having “Found” the Final Runway with an “Approach” over Khorat’s Initial Point “Roscoe” (Team Mascot—Roscoe, the Dog). His final destination, is our happy landing, in a hope of life eternal, where he trusts he will be reunited with his Spouse Bunnie and his favorite family friend, his cat “Ruby.”

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.