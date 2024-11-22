Hill Country Humane Society undergoes major renovation

Volunteers helped with the Hill Country Humane Society's renovation, led by Greater Good Charities. The project aims to improve the lives of shelter pets and create a more welcoming space for adopters. Photo courtesy of Greater Good Charities

The Hill Country Humane Society, located at 9150 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam, is in the midst of a major makeover to better serve the shelter’s animals, their caregivers, and potential adopters. The renovation work is spearheaded by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit dedicated to supporting worthwhile causes around the world.

The two-phase project, which started Nov. 11 and should be finished by Saturday, Nov. 23, will enhance the quality of life for the more than 1,500 dogs and cats the shelter helps each year. Greater Good Charities funded the $210,000 renovation from the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust, and the shelter matched that by covering $110,000 more.

“The goal with a project like this is to make the shelter environment more welcoming to potential adopters and make it a more efficient place for staff work,” said Patrick Hilaire, senior program manager for Greater Good Charities. “We really want to increase the adoptions.”

Phase 1 included outdoor upgrades with the installation of 24 pet runs, chain-link fencing, and three play yards, the largest designated for group play. To combat the Texas heat, carports will provide much-needed shade for the animals.

“The layout of the outdoor runs was dysfunctional for staff and volunteers … the cleaning process took about a day,” Hilaire said. “They have 24 spots for dogs. So now, when they clean, all 24 can go outside, which will really help staff and give the dogs some outdoor enrichment.”

Phase 2 included building a large outdoor play area in the front of the shelter and indoor renovations focused on reducing anxiety for the animals and improving functionality for staff and adopters. Key changes are:

reconfigured kennel spaces outfitted with toppers and a dedicated small dog room to reduce stress for smaller breeds and puppies;

connecting two underutilized rooms to create a holding area for new intake dogs, improving disease management protocols;

and upgraded furniture, flooring, custom signage, and additional storage to modernize the facility while making it more welcoming for potential adopters.

“Our goal is to free up staff and give them more time to work on other life-saving programs,” Hilaire said. “The changes are meant to make pets less stressed and increase adoptions.”

Hill Country Humane Society is the primary intake facility for stray animals in the Highland Lakes region, serving Llano and Burnet counties and every city in the area, except Marble Falls, which is now in the process of partnering with HCHS.

Greater Good Charities, active since 2014, has recruited over 6,000 volunteers to assist more than 200 animal shelters and wildlife sanctuaries nationwide. Its goal is to amplify good through targeted support. To get involved in the charity’s work or donate, visit greatergood.org.

“I want to thank all the volunteers. Projects like this are not possible without volunteers,” Hilaire said.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.