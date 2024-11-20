Walkway of Lights and ice rink open Nov. 22 in Marble Falls

The holidays arrive in Marble Falls on Friday, Nov. 22, when Walkway of Lights and the winter ice skating rink open. Both run through Jan. 4 at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

Walkway of Lights shines nightly, weather permitting, from 6-10 p.m. along Lake Marble Falls. Stroll sparkling, sculpture-lined paths while enjoying festive treats from nonprofit-run concession stands. Meet Santa every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.

This is the first time in its 34 years that the Christmas lights display will charge admission, which is $2 a person.

Next door at Lakeside Park, the rink will be open daily through the season. Find a full schedule of times and prices online. Glide along the ice on skates or in bumper cars. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Presale tickets can be purchased via the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website. Admission includes one hour of skating and rented skates or at least seven minutes in an ice bumper car, depending on the number of ticket holders. Show up on the weekend for Snow Nights, which feature a light dusting of the frosty stuff.

Parking for both attractions is free but limited. Primary lots are at the west end of Buena Vista and the corner of Yett and Main streets. Handicap spaces are available in both lots and along the south side of Buena Vista. Walkway of Lights paths are ADA-accessible.

Any weather closure will be announced by 3 p.m. that day. Follow updates on Facebook or call 830-693-2815.

Walkway of Lights and the winter ice skating rink or only two of a long list of holiday events in the Highland Lakes. Visit the Christmas Lights Guide for more merrymaking.

