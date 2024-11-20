Explore the ocean during Thanksgiving holiday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Science Mill has a sea of activities planned during the Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23-Dec. 1. Underwater Marvels will explore the ocean with programs on submarines, bioluminescence, sea creatures, and more.

The hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) museum is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Purchase admission online, where you can also find a schedule, or at the door. Free parking is available.

Underwater Marvels activities include:

Marine Biologist Researcher, Field Journal—Explore the museum to discover various bioluminescent sea creatures, gathering facts about each organism to add to your Science Mill field journal.

Surfacing Submarine—Experiment with and learn about mass, density, and chemical reactions through a hands-on activity. You’ll also see how buoyancy affects a submarine’s ability to ascend and descend.

Bioluminescent Laboratory—Create your own bioluminescent organism using special materials that allow it to glow in the dark. Learn about bioluminescence and how engineers are studying this fascinating science to develop new technologies.

Story Time (Nov. 27 only), “Squid Kid the Magnificent” by Lynne Berry—“While Oliver performs various feats of magic-like vanishing in ink, or making dozens of squids suddenly appear, Stella sees right through each illusion and is far from impressed. But the show must go on, and Oliver has saved his best trick for his pesky sister.”

Color-Changing Squid Thaumatropes—Accompanying the above story, learn more about how squids change color while creating your own color-changing squid thaumatrope to take home.

All regular Science Mill exhibits will be open during Underwater Marvels. For more information about the nonprofit Science Mill, visit its website or contact 844-263-6405 or info@sciencemill.org.

