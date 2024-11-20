Kingsland food pantry plans Thanksgiving meal for 500 guests

Volunteers pose for a photo at a Sharing the Harvest food distribution Nov. 18 at the Kingsland Community Park Pavilion. Pat Muller (left) stands beside Sharing the Harvest Executive Director Cynthia Green, Terri Schexnayder, and Susan Patten. Courtesy photo

Kingsland’s Sharing the Harvest food pantry is hosting a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for 500 people on Turkey Day, and everyone is invited. The free meal and holiday festivities take place Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kingsland Community Center, 3334 Rose Hill Drive.

The pantry’s leaders wanted to bring the community together this year for a relaxed celebration, rather than just send them home with a bird to cook.

“What I found out last year, trying to distribute turkeys during Thanksgiving, is that one-fourth of the people come through and say that they didn’t have a way to cook it or didn’t have anybody to eat with,” Sharing the Harvest Executive Director Cynthia Green told DailyTrib.com.

The nonprofit, which has been in operation to some extent since 1994, still plans to hand out frozen turkeys to those who want to cook and celebrate Thanksgiving at home. Sharing the Harvest, with assistance from Central Texas Food Bank and volunteers, distributed turkeys and canned goods to 170 people on Monday and plans to give away 100 more turkeys on Thursday.

“I cannot express how grateful and blessed I feel for all the volunteers,” Green said in a media release following Monday’s meal distribution. “I was at a loss for words at the end of the day.”

Sharing the Harvest needs more volunteers and sponsors for the Thanksgiving Day meal. Contact sth.kingslandtx@gmail.com or 512-755-7126 to sign up. Learn how to donate to Sharing the Harvest on its website.

