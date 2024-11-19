HCCT presents ‘A Christmas Story’; get tickets Nov. 25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tickets for the Hill Country Community Theatre production of “A Christmas Story” go on sale to the general public on Nov. 25. The holiday classic runs Dec. 6-22 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.

The play is based on the nostalgic memoir by humorist Jean Shepherd, which was made into a movie in 1983 and has become a Christmas TV tradition.

The story, set in the Midwest in the 1940s, follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s Christmas quest for a Red Ryder BB gun. Despite pleading with his mother, teacher, and even Santa Claus, all he hears is the ominous warning, “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

The stage production brims with iconic scenes from the beloved film, including the temperamental furnace, encounters with the school bully, and the famous tongue-on-lamppost experiment. It is rated PG.

Tickets went on sale to HCCT donors on Monday, Nov. 18. Season ticket and Flex Pass holders can purchase theirs on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

“A Christmas Story” is part of the Hill Country Community Theatre’s Season 39, which continues in 2025 with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (Feb. 7-23), “Steel Magnolias” (March 28-April 13), Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” (June 13-29), and “Forever Plaid” (Aug. 15-24).

Go to thehcct.org to purchase tickets or call the box office at 830-798-8944.

