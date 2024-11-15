Bestselling children’s author Aaron Reynolds visits Burnet County libraries

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Library will host bestselling children’s author Aaron Reynolds on Nov. 19. He will also visit the Bertram Library on Nov. 18. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Aaron Reynolds, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and writer of over 50 children’s books, will visit the Bertram and Marble Falls libraries on Nov. 18 and 19, respectively. Known for captivating works such as “Creepy Carrots!” and “The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter,” Reynolds will share his stories, deliver presentations, and sign books.

Reynolds will visit the Bertram Library on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. for a public event. He’ll be at Bertram Elementary School at 1 p.m. He will visit the Marble Falls Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. for elementary school students only and then again at 1 p.m. for middle school students and the public.

“Author visits are something that we are very happy to provide the community with here at the library,” said Misty Smith, assistant director of the Marble Falls Public Library. “It gets the kids excited about reading and coming to the library.”

The events highlight the collaborative efforts of the Burnet County Library System.

“This author required at least two libraries in the area to host an event in order to visit,” said Schalean Druell, youth librarian and assistant director at the Bertram Library.

Smith, who has been working for six years to bring Reynolds to Marble Falls, explained the effort required to host an author of his caliber.

“You have to be very diligent and consistent with your communication and reach out to them year after year,” she said. “It takes work, but it’s worth it.”

Reynolds’ books, including the Caldecott Honor-winning “Creepy Carrots!,” are a favorite among young readers.

“I have watched kids that are not big readers just sit and be enthralled with his stories,” Smith said.

Attendees at the events will have the chance to meet Reynolds during a book signing after his presentations. Visitors are encouraged to bring their favorite books or items for him to sign.

For more information call the Marble Falls Library at 830-693-3023 or the Bertram Library at 512-355-2113.

