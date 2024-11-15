Auditions for Agatha Christie murder-mystery Dec. 9-10
The Hill Country Community Theatre is holding auditions Dec. 9-10 for its February 2025 production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Show up on either day from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores, to try out for a long list of characters. Be prepared to do cold reads from the script.
The production runs Feb. 7-23 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.
CHARACTERS
HERCULE POIROT: A world-famous detective from Belgium
MONSIEUR BOUC: Poirot’s Belgian friend and a director of the Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits
MARY DEBNHAM: An English governess returning from Baghdad who was formerly Daisy Armstrong’s governess
HECTOR MACQUEEN: Ratchett’s American secretary and translator, whose father was the Armstrongs’ lawyer.
MICHEL THE CONDUCTOR: The French train conductor and father of Daisy Armstrong’s nursery maid, Susanne, who killed herself after being falsely accused of aiding Cassetti
PRINCESS DRAGOMIROFF: A Russian princess who is ultimately revealed to be Sonia Armstrong’s godmother
GRETA OHLSSON: A Swedish missionary who was formerly Daisy Armstrong’s nurse
COUNTESS ANDREYI: Sonia Armstrong’s sister, notable as the only one of the thirteen suspects who did not participate in the murder
HELEN HUBBARD: The American actress Linda Arden, who is also revealed to be Daisy Armstrong’s maternal grandmother
COLONEL ARBUTHNOT: Colonel Armstrong’s English best friend, who is in love with Mary Debenham
Visit thehcct.org for more information.