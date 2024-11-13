Free shots, microchips for Burnet County pets

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County residents can get free vaccinations and microchips for their pets Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Haley-Nelson Park, 200 Garden Trail in Burnet. The clinic is hosted by the Hill Country Humane Society, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and city of Burnet.

Non-residents pay $10.

Vaccinations include the:

DAPPV to protect dogs against canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and parvovirus

FCP to protect cats against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia

Dogs and cats can both get free microchips, which include the owner’s contact information and can be scanned on lost or stolen pets to reunite them with their families.

The HCHS will roll out its Mobile Adoption and Surgical Hospital (MAS*H) vehicle at the pet clinic. Arrive early with your dog or cat as shots and microchips are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call the Hill Country Humane Society at 512-793-5463.

