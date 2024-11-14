Free clinic to guide residents through healthcare coverage options

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Barbara Jura, Regional Services coordinator for Foundation Communities. The local nonprofit will provide information on affordable healthcare options at a pop-up open enrollment clinic Nov. 16 at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. Courtesy photo

Burnet County residents can secure affordable healthcare coverage with the help of Foundation Communities‘ pop-up open enrollment clinic Saturday, Nov. 16. The free event is 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Herman Brown Free Library, 102 E. Washington St. in Burnet.

Certified health enrollment navigators will be in the library’s Goodrich Meeting Room to guide people through the 2025 open enrollment period and the often complicated world of health insurance.

“We navigate through the health insurance marketplace for people so they don’t have to,” said Barbara Jura, Foundation Communities Regional Services coordinator for Blanco and Burnet counties. “We want people to get out of medical-debt cycles by getting insured with the right kind of insurance that’s available for them at the lowest cost possible.”

The Foundation Communities Prosper Health Program, an area nonoprofit established in 2014, helps communities maintain and use affordable health coverage. The foundation is not affiliated with any health insurance companies.

“Texas has one of the highest levels of medical debt and uninsured residents,” Jura said. “That’s why what we do with the proper health coverage program is important. This is our first clinic we’ve ever done in the Hill Country, and we would love to have people come out.”

Walk-ins at the Nov. 16 enrollment clinic are welcome, but residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment to ensure a timeslot. Call 512-381-4520 or book a spot online.

If you can’t attend in person, phone consultations are available through Dec.15 by calling Foundation Communities at 512-381-4520.

For more information, contact Jura at 512-381-4520 or enroll@foundcom.org.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.