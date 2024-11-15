ALERT: Gas leak under control

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15: The gas leak near the old Bella Serra building on U.S. 281 is officially under control, according to Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Atmos Energy crews will remain in the area to complete repairs.

10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15: Marble Falls Fire Rescue has evacuated Hill Country Inn & Suites at the U.S. 281/Main Street intersection and cordoned off the area surrounding the old Bella Serra building. Atmos Energy crews are inbound to fix the leak.

9:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15: A gas leak has been reported near the intersection of 12th and Main streets in Marble Falls. Marble Falls Fire Rescue is cautioning residents and drivers to avoid the area near the old Bella Serra building. Evacuation of the surrounding buildings is possible as the situation is assessed.

Check back with DailyTrib.com for details as they develop.

