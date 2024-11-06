MFISD funding election fails; staff and program cuts possible

Marble Falls Independent School District voters said no to a 2.67-cent property tax increase that would have boosted school funding and supported operations. After the Nov. 5 general election results were in, MFISD officials immediately began assessing potential cuts to staff and student programs.

The proposed tax increase would have raised an additional $2.2 million for the MFISD budget this year, which district leaders said was necessary to maintain current educational standards, staffing, and programs.

MFISD residents voted 6,638 (54.32 percent) against and 5,582 (45.68 percent) for the increase of 2.67 cents per $100 property valuation.

“Without the additional $2.2 million in funding, we will need to make immediate budget cuts by evaluating staffing and reducing program costs,” wrote Superintendent Jeff Gasaway in a response to questions from DailyTrib.com.

According to Gasaway, the district has already cut $900,000 from a budget that was in a $1 million-deficit to avoid cutting staff or student programs leading up to the funding election.

“As of this morning (Wednesday, Nov. 6), (MFISD leadership) started meetings to review staffing, including unfilled positions, and to identify further ways to reduce costs across all areas of the budget,” Gasaway wrote to DailyTrib.com.

MFISD created a website, loveinspireachieve.com, to educate residents on the election. Gasaway presented to Marble Falls and Granite Shoals city councils to get the word out, and the district held three public meetings in October to connect with voters. MFISD Board of Trustees President Kevin Naumann and Vice President Kevin Virdell also sent out letters of support for the tax increase.

Gasaway, Naumann, and Virdell all pointed to the need for a tax increase due to inadequate funding from the state, the rising costs of doing business, and inflation.

The Texas Legislature has not upped the funding for public schools since 2019. State funding comes in the form of an annual student allotment, which is currently $6,160 and represents the estimated cost of educating a student over one year. Due to inflation since 2019, that number would now have to be about $7,578 to hold the same value.

“District leadership will continue working with local representatives to advocate for increased public education funding and highlight the urgency of supporting our students and schools,” Gasaway wrote. “We also encourage our families to make their voices heard with their representatives as they make critical funding decisions during the legislative session. These decisions will shape the future of education in Marble Falls ISD for years to come.”

The matter will be up for discussion in the Texas Legislature’s 89th session, which convenes in January 2025. Incumbent Rep. Ellen Troxclair kept her seat in the Nov. 5 election and will represent Burnet County in House District 19.

While the failure of the funding election could mean budget cuts, Gasaway stated the district would attempt to minimize the impact on students.

“While it’s disappointing that the School Funding Election did not pass, Marble Falls ISD remains committed to our mission to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.