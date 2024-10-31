Community gives with heart during Picayune/KBEY food and toy drives

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Time to get in the giving spirit! The annual Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune food and toy drives are set for Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, respectively.

KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields has 14 years of experience spearheading the two community holiday events.

“We were looking for a way to give back and get people in the giving mood,” said Shields when asked why the radio station started the drives. “And from that first year, the community has really jumped on board and made this a huge success.”

KBEY and The Picayune collect thousands of pounds of non-perishable food, hundreds of new toys, and money to support Highland Lakes families in need every holiday season.

At each drive, Shields and KBEY morning show host Mac McClennahan stage a friendly rivalry between Burnet and Marble Falls to see which community can generate the most support. Both will broadcast live from their separate locations all day on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, interviewing local leaders and all of the great folks helping out.

Shields will collect food donations and broadcast live from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Marble Falls Fire Station, 700 Avenue N. McClennahan will be set up during the same time at the Burnet Fire Station, 2002 U.S. 281 South.

“The fire stations have been huge partners for us, opening up their doors and helping to collect donations,” Shields said. “We couldn’t do this without their support.”

Donors are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food as well as cash/checks at either of the fire stations. Donations at the Burnet station will be delivered to the LACare food pantry in Burnet; donations at the Marble Falls station will go to The Helping Center in Marble Falls.

“We’ll take anything non-perishable, canned goods, boxed items—you name it,” Shields said. “And cash (or check) donations are always welcome, too. Those funds help the food pantries purchase extra supplies.”

In 2023, the KBEY food drive collected over 6,000 pounds of food and $8,100 in monetary donations at the two locations.

Shields will be at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281, from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., broadcasting live and greeting guests, including performers.

McClennahan returns to the Burnet Fire Station at the same time.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys as well as money will benefit three local groups: Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

In 2023, the toy drive collected $8,467 in monetary donations and hundreds of gifts and toys for area kids.

“It’s so rewarding to see the impact we can make,” Shields said. “We’ll have local officials, nonprofit organizations, and sponsors stopping by throughout the day to lend a hand and spread the word.”

For Shields, the annual food and toy drives are about more than just collecting donations. They are an opportunity to bring the community together and spread holiday cheer.

“We’re just trying to get people in the giving spirit,” he said. “And year after year, the community really steps up in a big way.”

