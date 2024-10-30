Burnet boys cross country team heads to state after 22-year hiatus

The Burnet boys cross country team secured a spot at the state meet for the first time in 22 years. The team will be competing on Friday, Nov. 1, at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock. Heading for Round Rock on Friday are Isaac Vega (left), Clark Yanez, Coach Juston Weldon (behind Clark), Isaias Zarate, Hector Vega, Victor Aviles, Gustavo Vega, Austin Moore, Coach Kristi Jones. Courtesy photo Luedecke Photography and BCISD

The Burnet High School boys cross country team is preparing for a momentous state meet, marking their first appearance since 2002. Head Coach Kristi Jones reflects on the journey this group of athletes has taken to reach this point, highlighting the determination and unity that has defined their season.

The team will compete at the 4A Varsity Boys State Meet on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. Spectators can buy tickets online or watch the live broadcast through the NFHS Network.

“This is a big deal for this group of boys,” Jones said in an interview with DailyTrib.com. “It’s been 22 years since Burnet sent a boys team to the state meet. These boys have been working tirelessly, starting their training together as early as this summer.”

She credited two seniors, Victor Aviles and Isaias Zarate, for leading the way. Aviles, heading to state for the third consecutive year, and Zarate, attending for the second time, have long dreamed of making it to state alongside their teammates.

“All three years, all they’ve ever said is, ‘I just want to take a team.’ It’s so much better when you can stand on the line with your boys,” Coach Jones said.

The team’s chemistry has been a key part of their success. According to Jones, the 10 athletes have built a brotherly bond, pushing each other every step of the way.

“They do everything together,” she said. “They’ve been grinding for a long time, and they’ve become like brothers.”

However, the team’s journey has not been without setbacks. Initially, two girls on the team were announced as qualifiers, only to be later informed of a miscalculation by the meet officials.

“It was a big heartbreak,” Jones said, explaining that the girls had missed qualifying by .63 seconds but were later mistakenly called to the podium.

“We were celebrating, but later that evening, we received an email from the meet director explaining that there had been an error,” she said.

Despite this disappointment, the two girls will join the boys’ team at the state meet to cheer them on.

“They’re super stoked to be supporting the boys,” Jones said.

As she prepares to lead the team to the state meet, Jones reflects on her years with these athletes.

“I’ve been with them since they were in eighth grade,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what place we get—I’m so proud of them. It’s been really special to watch their journey over the years and see it all come to life. I am so proud of the work they’ve done.”

For those interested, results can be found on the UIL Texas website.

