‘Mondays with the Mayor’ offers weekly dad joke

Burnet Mayor Gary Wideman plans to post a dad joke to the City of Burnet Facebook page every Monday. Follow the city’s page for a weekly grin on the first day of the week. Courtesy photo City of Burnet

Burnet’s new initiative, “Mondays with the Mayor,” looks to add a jolt of jest to your Monday morning routine. At the beginning of each week, Mayor Gary Wideman will post a classic “dad joke” to the city’s Facebook page. Usually, only city council members, staff, and those attending council meetings are treated to his ‘dad-humor.’ Now, he’s sharing it with the world.

“There’s a lot going on in the world,” Wideman told DailyTrib.com. “A laugh—or even a groan—is a good way to start off the week.”

The idea for putting his jokes on Facebook came from Assistant to the City Manager Keith McBurnett.



”Nothing like starting Monday morning with a joke to kick off your week,” McBurnett said.



A snippet from Wideman’s Monday, Oct. 28 installment goes like this:



“I got pulled over on the way to city hall today,” he said. “The cop asked ‘Papers?’ and so I went ‘Scissors’ and drove off. He must have been real competitive ‘cause he followed me for about an hour.”



The jokes undergo a rigorous screening process with Wideman’s wife, Suzanne, acting as chief joke editor.



“You should hear some of the ones she vetoes,” Wideman said. “But, I promise, every Monday, we’ll deliver only the most dad-joke humor.”



For more mayorly mirth to brighten up your day, visit the City of Burnet’s Facebook page.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.