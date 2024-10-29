‘Mondays with the Mayor’ offers weekly dad joke
Burnet’s new initiative, “Mondays with the Mayor,” looks to add a jolt of jest to your Monday morning routine. At the beginning of each week, Mayor Gary Wideman will post a classic “dad joke” to the city’s Facebook page. Usually, only city council members, staff, and those attending council meetings are treated to his ‘dad-humor.’ Now, he’s sharing it with the world.
“There’s a lot going on in the world,” Wideman told DailyTrib.com. “A laugh—or even a groan—is a good way to start off the week.”
The idea for putting his jokes on Facebook came from Assistant to the City Manager Keith McBurnett.
”Nothing like starting Monday morning with a joke to kick off your week,” McBurnett said.
A snippet from Wideman’s Monday, Oct. 28 installment goes like this:
“I got pulled over on the way to city hall today,” he said. “The cop asked ‘Papers?’ and so I went ‘Scissors’ and drove off. He must have been real competitive ‘cause he followed me for about an hour.”
The jokes undergo a rigorous screening process with Wideman’s wife, Suzanne, acting as chief joke editor.
“You should hear some of the ones she vetoes,” Wideman said. “But, I promise, every Monday, we’ll deliver only the most dad-joke humor.”
For more mayorly mirth to brighten up your day, visit the City of Burnet’s Facebook page.