BCISD support group a lifeline for grandparents raising grandchildren

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Grandparents who are primary caregivers in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District now have a support group that provides them with connections and resources.

The Grandparent Support Group’s next meeting is Nov. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. in the BCISD Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier St. in Burnet.

The group, which meets monthly, is specifically tailored for grandparents raising grandchildren, many of whom face unique challenges as they navigate the emotional and logistical demands of caregiving.

The meetings provide a space for grandparents to discuss legal issues regarding custody, share coping strategies, and simply vent about their experiences.

“We have a large age range from early to mid-50s all the way up into their later 70s, and most of them have unique stories as to why they became parents (to their grandchildren),” BCISD counselor Shannon Franklin told DailyTrib.com. “Most of the time, it’s not because something good happened. So many of them are having to deal with their own trauma while keeping a brave face for the kids.”

Franklin, who joined the district in 2023 as a counselor at Shady Grove Elementary School, started the group after noticing many of the “parents” she was counseling were, in fact, grandparents.

“A lot of them had similar issues and were going through the same things,” she said. “One day, I was talking to a grandparent at a parent meeting, and I said out loud, ‘I think we need a group for grandparents.’”

With the help of BCISD Parent Liaison Darlene Denton, Franklin brought the group to life before the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The meetings not only offer a supportive space but also introduce helpful parenting techniques through discussions. The group covers a variety of topics each month, guided by the book “No More Misbehavin’: 38 Difficult Behaviors and How to Stop Them” by Dr. Michele Borba.

“Last week, we covered anxiety: how to set future goals for children to give them an optimistic outlook,” Franklin said.

The Grandparent Support Group’s benefits extend beyond the monthly meetings. Members have started a phone tree to offer assistance in between sessions.

“It’s nice to talk to other grandparents going through the same thing,” Franklin said. The group has even discussed planning informal get-togethers, where grandparents and grandchildren can socialize.

One of the biggest challenges grandparents can face is the abrupt shift in their role from occasional caregiver to full-time parent.

“A grandparent is used to spoiling, not setting rules, bedtimes, or boundaries,” Franklin said. “That role can change overnight, and it’s a big task, especially when they haven’t parented in 20-plus years.”

Franklin noted that many grandparents must overcome additional hurdles due to the changes in technology and education.

“Things at school are more computer-based now, and they’re having to learn all these new things on top of parenting,” she said.

As the group grows, Franklin and Denton envision inviting guest speakers and organizing special events. For now, though, Franklin is just happy to see grandparents finding community and support.

“What we’re hearing is that it feels good to know they’re not alone,” she said. “They’re doing their very best, and it’s comforting to know they have people to lean on.”

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Grandparent Support Group meetings are held at the BCISD Parent Resource Center from noon to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 8

Dec. 6

Jan. 17, 2025

Feb. 21

March 14

April 7

May 9

To attend, just show up at the center on the scheduled dates. The meetings are open to all grandparents raising their grandchildren, offering the caregivers a space to find both practical advice and emotional support.

For more information, contact Darlene Denton at ddenton@burnetcisd.net or 512-756-3368 or Shannon Franklin at sfranklin@burnetcisd.net or 512-756-2126.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.