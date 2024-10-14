Bulldogs beat Mustangs 43-7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Marble Falls Mustang dives for a tackle on a Burnet Bulldog during the Battle of Burnet County rivalry game on Oct. 11. The Bulldogs won 43-7. Photo courtesy of Stennis Shotts

The Burnet Bulldogs football team dominated the Battle of Burnet County on Oct. 11, beating the Marble Falls Mustangs 43-7. The contest at Mustang Stadium also kicked off District 4-4A Division I play for both teams.

This is the third straight win in the rivalry series for Burnet (5-2). Marble Falls (2-5) last won in 2021.

Mustangs head coach Keri Timmerman acknowledged Burnet’s strengths and Marble Falls’ mistakes during the game in an on-air interview with KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields.

“I think they ran the ball really well early in the first half for sure,” Timmerman said. “We weren’t getting people down on the ground. We had people in the grasp, as we say, but not finishing tackles, and that turned out to be the difference.”

Senior Kole Becker scored the sole touchdown for Marble Falls on a pass from senior quarterback Colton Minor.

The one positive thing coach Timmerman pulled from the game was exposure to the intensity of the Bulldogs’ style of play.

“It just helps us long term understand the physicality we need to play on the (edges of the field),” he said.

The Mustangs face the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (5-1) in an away game on Friday, Oct. 18. The Bulldogs take on the Lampasas Badgers at home.

BATTLE OF THE CANS

While the Mustangs fell to the Bulldogs on the field, Marble Falls came out on top in the Battle of the Cans, an annual friendly food drive competition between the two school districts.

This year’s drive ran from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9. The collected donations will go to The Helping Center of Marble Falls and LACare in Burnet.

