Johnson City boxer wins Texas title

Sylvestre Quinonez (left) lands a punch on opponent Sebastian Rodriguez during the title fight for the Texas State Super Welterweight belt. Quinonez, of Johnson City, won the bout by unanimous decision. Photo courtesy of Joe Quinonez

Sylvestre Quinonez of Johnson City took home the Texas State Super Welterweight boxing title on Oct. 12 in San Antonio, beating a previously undefeated opponent.

The 24-year-old Quinonez faced off against Sebastian Rodriguez on Saturday—both boxers were 7-0 at the time—and won by unanimous decision after six, three-minute rounds. The brawl took place during the Saturday Night Fights co-main event hosted by Texas Boxers and Brawlers Promotions.

“He’s a true dreamchaser,” Sylvestre’s brother, Joe Quinonez, told DailyTrib.com. “He’s very talented, his work ethic is impeccable, and he has always wanted to be a boxer.”

The Texas State Super Welterweight title, for fighters at 154 pounds, was vacant when Sylvestre won. Both boxers were vying to become champion.

Sylvestre was born and raised in Johnson City, graduated from Lyndon B. Johnson High School, and still lives in his hometown when he isn’t traveling for training or fights. He goes by the ring name “The Boy from the Hills” to pay homage to his Hill Country roots.

“The Texas title resides in Blanco County now,” reads a Facebook post from Sylvestre after his win on Saturday.

According to brother Joe, Sylvestre began training at 15 years old with their father, Sylvestre Sr.

He had 56 amateur fights before going pro and now trains with world-renowned boxing coach Roberto Garcia. He also still receives training from his father as well as family friend Art Garcia.

(My brother) is an upcoming, top prospect with a bright future ahead,” Joe said.

