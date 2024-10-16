Take survey on down-the-road transporation infrastructure needs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The intersection at U.S. 281 and Texas 71 south of Marble Falls is scheduled for major work between 2028 and 2033. Other transportation improvements could be in Burnet County’s future. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization launched a survey to gain public input for its 2050 travel infrastructure plan. File photo

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public feedback on its 2050 regional transportation plan, which will ultimately dictate the future of travel in Burnet, Travis, Williamson, Hays, and Bastrop counties.

CAMPO released an online survey on Oct. 10 for residents within its coverage area to help develop its 2050 plan. The survey is open through Dec. 9. Another one will be released in early 2025 to gain further insight from the public.

CAMPO is responsible for planning transportation infrastructure in the counties surrounding Austin. The 2050 plan will assess the region’s needs, forecast funding, and identify projects and programs to implement in the coming decades.

“Ever think about ways to make it easier to get around our region?” asks the organization in a briefing on the 2050 plan. “CAMPO wants to hear your thoughts. Your participation and input are key in determining preferences and priorities for the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.”

Take the survey at this link.

The scope of CAMPO’s 2050 plan includes assessments of all travel needs in the region: driving, walking, biking, public transit, and new technologies.

The CAMPO Transportation Policy Board is expected to take action on the 2050 plan in May 2025.

