Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District welcomes new attorney

Attorney Bill Dugat (left) is passing the torch to Ty Embrey to serve as legal counsel for the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District beginning Nov. 1. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District has a new water law attorney to help guide policy development and negotiations with landowners. Ty Embrey of Lloyd Gosselink will take over Nov. 1 for Bill Dugat, who is retiring as the district’s attorney after six years.

The district regulates Burnet County groundwater and wells to ensure a sustainable, quality, and cost-effective water supply for residents. With that mission, it needs a water law attorney to advise its Board of Directors on regulatory matters, including permitting, human resources, and elections.

The attorney is present at every district board meeting.

“I like having legal representation (at meetings),” board President Ryan Rowney told DailyTrib.com. “In the past, we’ve had several issues that come up that require Texas water law knowledge. Even though we have a great set of board members, none of us are experts in water law. It also helps us to keep up with rapid growth (in Burnet County). Water law is a complex issue, like anything, so we just need that expertise.”

Embrey brings a wealth of experience in environmental law and governmental relations to the district. Since joining Lloyd Gosselink in 2003, he has represented a wide range of clients in areas related to groundwater, water, and sewer utility service, surface water, and water resource planning.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with everyone,” Embrey said about his new job. “It’s a great community, and I’m eager to help continue the important work that Bill has done for many years.”

Rowney reflected on the role the retiring Dugat has played during his years with the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District.

“He’s been that steady hand for us and helped us deal with various issues. He has 35 to 40 years of water law experience. Plus, he represents a lot of other water districts in the state, so he can provide added oversight,” Rowney said. “We’re going to miss him, but he’s retiring, so we’re happy for him.”

As Dugat bid farewell, he praised the GCD board and General Manager Mitchell Sodek.

“It’s a highly professional board. They’re well-prepared and educated on the subject matter, and they take their job seriously to protect the groundwater and their constituents,” Dugat said. “And Mitchell is bright, young, and proactive. It’s been an honor to work with all of them.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.