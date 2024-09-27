GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 30, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 30
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion or action on approval of proclamation weeks
- discussion or action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning
- update on construction projects
Granite Shoals Board of (Zoning) Adjustments
6 p.m. committee meeting
Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- discuss and take action on a BOA case involving a request to place a mobile home on an industrial property
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.
- interlocal agreements about emergency generators for schools and emergency dispatch services
- discussion or action on offsets and credits against water and wastewater impact fees
- discussion on assignment of Ironwood Real Estate to take over purchase of property on Avenue S
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.
- conveyance agreement and special warranty deed for downtown hub addition
- construction contract for improvements surrounding the future hotel and conference center at Lakeside Park
- convey property on Main Street to the city of Marble Falls
Thursday, Oct. 3
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Cottonwood Shores City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals Airport Advisory Committee
3 p.m. committee meeting
Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee
6 p.m. committee meeting
Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.