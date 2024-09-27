GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 30, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion or action on approval of proclamation weeks

discussion or action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning

update on construction projects

6 p.m. committee meeting

Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

On the agenda

discuss and take action on a BOA case involving a request to place a mobile home on an industrial property

Tuesday, Oct. 1

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

interlocal agreements about emergency generators for schools and emergency dispatch services

discussion or action on offsets and credits against water and wastewater impact fees

discussion on assignment of Ironwood Real Estate to take over purchase of property on Avenue S

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

conveyance agreement and special warranty deed for downtown hub addition

construction contract for improvements surrounding the future hotel and conference center at Lakeside Park

convey property on Main Street to the city of Marble Falls

Thursday, Oct. 3

6 p.m. regular meeting

Cottonwood Shores City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

3 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

6 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.