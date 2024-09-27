SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 30, 2024

09/27/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Sept. 30

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion or action on approval of proclamation weeks 
  • discussion or action on restricting or prohibiting outdoor burning
  • update on construction projects

Granite Shoals Board of (Zoning) Adjustments

6 p.m. committee meeting

Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

On the agenda

  • discuss and take action on a BOA case involving a request to place a mobile home on an industrial property

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

  • interlocal agreements about emergency generators for schools and emergency dispatch services
  • discussion or action on offsets and credits against water and wastewater impact fees
  • discussion on assignment of Ironwood Real Estate to take over purchase of property on Avenue S

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

  • conveyance agreement and special warranty deed for downtown hub addition
  • construction contract for improvements surrounding the future hotel and conference center at Lakeside Park
  • convey property on Main Street to the city of Marble Falls

Thursday, Oct. 3

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Cottonwood Shores City Hall, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. 

Granite Shoals Airport Advisory Committee

3 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee

6 p.m. committee meeting

Second floor, Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

