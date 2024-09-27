Choccolatte’s owner killed in 1431 wreck

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Parsons, owner of Choccolatte’s sweets shop in Marble Falls, was killed in a traffic collision on RR 1431 on Sept. 26. File photo

Steve Parsons, owner of Choccolatte’s sweets shop in Marble Falls, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on RR 1431 just outside of Smithwick on Sept. 26.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Parsons’ vehicle, a 1986 Alfa Romero, was heading eastbound on RR 1431 when it was struck by a westbound 2024 Kia Forte that was reportedly passing in a no-passing zone.

The westbound driver, a 34-year-old man from Spring, was transported to a medical facility for treatment of “non-incapacitating injuries,” according to the DPS report.

The crash remained under investigation on Friday.

The Choccolatte’s Facebook page made a post about Parsons’ death: “It is with a heavy heart that our beloved Steve (Coco) made his way to heaven on September 26th. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with the loss of such an amazing person who was loved by ALL his family, friends, and any person he ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

The post also states that the shop, 807 Third St. in downtown Marble Falls, will remain open.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to obey all roadway markings, traffic control signals and devices,” reads a DPS statement on the incident. “Passing in a no-passing zone is dangerous and increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash. No-passing zones are typically designated where visibility is limited and/or where road conditions make it unsafe to pass.”

