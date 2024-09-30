Bertram man gets life for child sexual assault

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jackey Martin, 41, of Bertram was sentenced to life in prison after a Burnet County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Judge Allan Garrett of the 33rd District Court passed down the sentence on Sept. 18 following the verdict in the three-day trial.

Martin was arrested on the assault charge in March 2023.

According to a media release from 33rd/424th District Attorney’s Office, Martin abused the victim, then 8 years old, while living with the child’s mother. He was caught by the victim’s mother immediately after the assault, and the incident was reported to law enforcement.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from a sexual assault nurse examiner, who noted injuries to the child and recovered DNA samples. A DNA analyst testified that the samples matched Martin.

Other witnesses included the victim, the victim’s mother, members of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives from the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center.

Assistant district attorneys Michael Walker and Carson Guy presented the case for the State of Texas. Martin was represented by Nathan Kight and Justice Kaigler of the Public Defender’s Office.

In the media release, District Attorney Sonny McAfee praised law enforcement as well as the victim’s family following the verdict.

“This was a great victory for both law enforcement and the child’s family, and a Burnet County jury sent a very clear message that the people of our district have no tolerance for the abuse of children,” he said.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.