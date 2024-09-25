Olympic medalist Manzano returns to Marble Falls for cross-country meet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leo Manzano went from small-town athlete in Marble Falls to silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympics. The 2004 Marble Falls High School graduate returns to his hometown on Sept. 28 for the Leo Manzano/Rick Edwards Memorial Invitational. The cross-country meet starts at 6:30 a.m. Courtesy photo compilation

Olympic silver medalist and 2004 Marble Falls High School graduate Leonel “Leo” Manzano will be in town on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 2024 Leo Manzano/Rick Edwards Memorial Invitational.

Manzano is sponsoring the cross-country meet, which begins at 6:30 a.m. at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. The first race kicks off at 7:30 a.m.

The former Mustang and University of Texas athlete brought home a medal with a remarkable finish in the 1500-meter race at the 2012 London Olympics and has been inspiring young runners ever since.

The invitational is also in memory of Rick Edwards, a longtime Marble Falls school board trustee who died unexpectedly in 2022.

Marble Falls head cross-country coach Brenda Gonzalez said Manzano’s involvement in the race will be a highlight for athletes and the community.

“This event not only celebrates (Manzano’s) remarkable accomplishments, but it also brings his inspiring legacy full circle as he continues to uplift and motivate the next generation of athletes,” she said in a media release.

Manzano’s journey took him from small-town athlete to Olympian in a decade. Now, he motivates runners through his website, at appearances, and with training tips.

“Growing up in the Texas Hill Country, I was instilled with a strong work ethic from my parents,” Manzano said. “At just (5 feet 5 inches), I took on the world, made two Olympic teams and won an Olympic medal—proof that no matter your background or size, you can pursue your dreams.”

Those attending the Saturday race can meet with Manzano, get autographs, and purchase exclusive “Leo the Lion” merchandise.

