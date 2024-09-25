New tags and inspections for Burnet County well owners

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An example from the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District of what future well tags will look like and the information they will include. Image courtesy of Mitchell Sodek

Burnet County well owners will get new tags with QR codes that link to the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website. The district is implementing inspections alongside tagging to ensure wells meet proper standards and provide owners with critical information.

The district regulates Burnet County groundwater resources. Its mission is to ensure a sustainable, high-quality, and cost-effective supply of water for Burnet County residents.

The new tags will display well depth, water level, drilling date, a well ID number, and a QR code.

“Most people, especially new homeowners, don’t know much about their wells or lose the paperwork,” said GCD General Manager Mitchell Sodek. “Having a placard on the wellhead gives them important information they can easily access.”

The well tag and inspection initiative is underway, although the tags are still in production. Inspections have already identified common issues with wells done by drillers, said groundwater technician Shrader Davis. He described a common problem with improper annular cementing between the PVC casing and steel sleeve, which stabilizes the well. This diagram of alternative well surface completion shows where the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District is finding common issues in wells. The district requires 50 feet of annular cement, exceeding the state minimum of 10 feet pictured. Image courtesy of Shrader Davis

“If the cement doesn’t reach the surface, water can seep between the PVC and steel, causing cracks and rust,” Davis said. “This can harm water quality and lead to bigger issues, especially if water freezes and cracks the cement.”

The Groundwater Conservation District requires 50 feet of annular cement, exceeding the state minimum of 10 feet. Davis said, while most wells meet this standard, some do not, prompting the district to offer post-drilling inspections.

“We see it as a service to homeowners, and most drillers have been cooperative when asked to fix issues,” he said.

Drillers have 30 days from the time of contact to fix any issues.

The GCD is currently inspecting wells drilled since June 1 and aims to complete future inspections within one to two weeks of submission.

To learn more about well standards, visit the Texas Department of Licenseing and Regulation website.

