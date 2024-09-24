MFPD recalls sidearms after accidental gun discharge at school

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School Resource Officer Hunter Gally was airlifted to an Austin hospital on Sept. 20 after his gun accidentally discharged in its holster, sending a bullet into his leg. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Police Department has recalled several SIG Sauer P320 sidearms after one of the weapons discharged while still in its holster, sending a bullet into the leg of a school resource officer on Sept. 20.

According to an MFPD media release issued Tuesday, Sept. 24, Marble Falls High School Resource Officer Hunter Gally was standing beside his patrol vehicle in the school parking lot, preparing to work security for the Mustangs’ homecoming football game, when his duty pistol, a SIG Sauer P320, “inadvertently discharged” while still in its holster.

“The officer was not manipulating the weapon in any way when it discharged inside the holster,” the media release said.

A bullet from the gun lodged in Gally’s thigh. He quickly received medical attention from Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Thomas Jacobs, who happened to be nearby. Gally was airlifted to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, where he was treated for his injury. He has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Gally also was reportedly aided by at least one student from Brackenridge High School, the team facing Marble Falls in that night’s game.

“Yes, there were students that helped,” MFPD Capt. Jimmy Cole told DailyTrib.com. “We just don’t know to what extent.”

In Gally’s absence from his SRO job, other MFPD officers will patrol the high school campus.

“We are still continuing to investigate what happened,” Cole said, “but our officers are our No. 1 priority.”

Officers were given different model pistols to replace their SIG Sauer P320 duty pistols, Cole said. That gun is connected to similar instances nationwide of “catastrophic failure” or accidental firings while still holstered.

Media outlets have published numerous instances of P320 malfunctions:

A 2021 investigation by WCVB5 in Boston found 36 reports in the United States of the P320 firing without a trigger pull between 2016 and 2021.

A 2023 investigation by The Trace reported more than 100 people across the country claimed their P320 pistols had fired without a trigger pull between 2016 and 2013. In those incidents, 80 people were wounded.

dakota@thepicayune.com

