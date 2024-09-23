Mustangs down Eagles 49-0

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls running back Joaquin Aguilar slips a blocker during the Mustangs’ homecoming game against the Brackenridge Eagles on Sept. 20. Aguilar scored four touchdowns in the 49-0 blowout. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Marble Falls High School football team had a triumphant homecoming on Sept. 20 with a 49-0 victory over the G.W. Brackenridge Eagles. It was the Mustangs’ second blowout of the season and improved their record to 2-2.

“What I’m finding is, with our kids, when they feel confident and feel like they are playing well, it just kind of builds in all phases of the game,” Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields on the following Monday. “I think any win, especially a homecoming win with a big crowd, that just reminds you how good it feels to win.”

With the victory over Brackenridge, Marble Falls is outperforming last season’s record of 1-9.

Timmerman credited the Mustangs’ defense for completely shutting down the Eagles and praised the offense for kicking into overdrive in the second half. The score was 14-0 at halftime.

“I think our kids are really starting to get locked in and understanding defensively how we fit and where we go,” he said.

Timmerman gave special recognition to junior running back Joaquin Aguilar, who rushed for 187 yards and scored four touchdowns, and senior quarterback Colten Minor for his deft ball distribution.

Marble Falls is home again on Friday, Sept. 27, against the La Vernia Bears (3-1). Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Purchase tickets in advance online.

Marble Falls has two more non-district games before district play begins on Oct. 11 against cross-county rivals the Burnet Bulldogs.

