Burnet County to livestream and record government meetings

The Burnet County Commissioners Court will officially begin livestreaming and archiving video recordings of public meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The court voted to implement streaming in October 2023 to increase government transparency. The equipment to make it happen was installed on Sept. 20.

The court’s regular meeting Tuesday will be the first one livestreamed and recorded. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. It can be viewed via the Burnet County Government YouTube page. Meetings will be archived and can be watched at a later date.

“It’s pretty basic to have a livestream of your meetings,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle told DailyTrib.com. “We want to be more transparent and have everything out there.”

The court allocated $5,000 for the project. Beierle helped facilitate the installation and estimated the work and equipment came in under budget at around $2,500.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court typically meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the county courthouse. The court is a five-person body of elected officials serving four-year terms. The presiding officer is the county judge. The other four members are commissioners, who each represent one of the county’s four precincts.

The Commissioners Court is responsible for setting policy, creating the county budget, approving/denying development in unincorporated areas, and maintaining county roads and infrastructure.

dakota@thepicayune.com

