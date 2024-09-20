SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 23, 2024

09/20/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Sept. 23

Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

LISD Community Room, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

On the agenda:

  • presentation on tax sale excess proceeds  
  • approval of budget amendments
  • waivers for class size and low attendance day

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • resolution of objection to TCEQ air-quality permit for proposed rock crusher plant
  • presentation from district attorney regarding investigation into Sheriff Office overtime allegations 
  • discussion of burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet

The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.

