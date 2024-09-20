GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 23, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 23
Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees
5:30 p.m. regular meeting
LISD Community Room, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano
- presentation on tax sale excess proceeds
- approval of budget amendments
- waivers for class size and low attendance day
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- resolution of objection to TCEQ air-quality permit for proposed rock crusher plant
- presentation from district attorney regarding investigation into Sheriff Office overtime allegations
- discussion of burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet
The agenda was not available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for details at a later time.