GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 23, 2024

Monday, Sept. 23

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

LISD Community Room, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

On the agenda:

presentation on tax sale excess proceeds

approval of budget amendments

waivers for class size and low attendance day

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

resolution of objection to TCEQ air-quality permit for proposed rock crusher plant

presentation from district attorney regarding investigation into Sheriff Office overtime allegations

discussion of burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

