Free emergency services training begins Oct. 3

Participants in the 2023 CERT training held at the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management engage in a team-building event. Photo courtesy of Robyn Richter

When disaster hits, will you know what to do? Whether it’s a house fire, a flood, or a medical emergency, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is helping Burnet County residents prepare with free, hands-on training.

The Burnet County Office of Emergency Management begins its next CERT training on Thursday, Oct. 3. The course runs for seven weeks through Nov. 14. Each class is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burnet County AgriLife building, 607 N. Vanderveer St. in Burnet. Training covers disaster preparedness, fire safety, basic first aid, and more.

“Anybody can benefit from this class,” said CERT training officer Robyn Richter. “Whether you’re interested in getting more involved in the community or just want to be able to put out a kitchen fire, the goal is to prepare you for emergencies.”

The program is free thanks to a grant from the Capital Area Council of Governments. Register at burnetcountycert.org.

CERT training includes an option for those who want to assist local first responders in major emergencies. Graduates can become part of a team that helps neighbors and the community during floods, wildfires, and other disasters.

“Part of the CERT motto is to help yourself and your family first, then your neighbors, and then the community,” Richter said.

For more information, contact Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio at dmarchio@burnetcountytexas.org or CERT’s Robyn Richter at rrichter51@gmail.com.

